Head-To-Head Contrast: X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) & Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY)

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) and Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and Relay Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals $3.00 million 21.70 -$88.70 million ($2.82) -0.33 Relay Therapeutics $3.03 million 800.75 -$363.87 million ($2.66) -7.55

X4 Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Relay Therapeutics. Relay Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than X4 Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -184.37% -92.38% Relay Therapeutics -17,136.40% -21.42% -18.77%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and Relay Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

X4 Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Relay Therapeutics has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for X4 Pharmaceuticals and Relay Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X4 Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Relay Therapeutics 1 1 5 0 2.57

X4 Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $6.86, indicating a potential upside of 629.48%. Relay Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $31.71, indicating a potential upside of 58.02%. Given X4 Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe X4 Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Relay Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.5% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 95.9% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Relay Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

X4 Pharmaceuticals beats Relay Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003. The company was founded by Henri A. Termeer, Keith T. Flaherty, Renato T. Skerlj, Richard Peters and Paula Ragan in 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors. It has collaboration and license agreements with D. E. Shaw Research, LLC to research certain biological targets through the use of D. E. Shaw Research computational modeling capabilities focused on analysis of protein motion to develop and commercialize compounds and products directed to such targets; and Genentech, Inc. for the development and commercialization of RLY-1971. The company was formerly known as Allostery, Inc. and changed its name to Relay Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2015. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

