Comparing Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) & Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of Vicinity Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Ideanomics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Ideanomics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Vicinity Motor and Ideanomics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicinity Motor 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ideanomics 0 2 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Ideanomics has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,777.35%. Given Ideanomics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than Vicinity Motor.

This table compares Vicinity Motor and Ideanomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicinity Motor -100.71% -49.26% -30.09% Ideanomics -268.05% -49.11% -36.77%

Volatility and Risk

Vicinity Motor has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideanomics has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vicinity Motor and Ideanomics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicinity Motor $41.71 million 0.94 -$7.32 million ($0.51) -1.71 Ideanomics $114.08 million 0.94 -$256.01 million ($0.64) -0.25

Vicinity Motor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ideanomics. Vicinity Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ideanomics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ideanomics beats Vicinity Motor on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vicinity Motor

Vicinity Motor Corp. engages in the provision of electric, CNG, gas and clean-diesel buses for both public and commercial enterprise use. It operates through the United States and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded by William Trainer in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc. engages in facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and fintech products. The firm operates through the Ideanomics Mobility and Ideanomics Capital business units. Ideanomics Mobility provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity. Ideanomics Capital offers financial services solutions powered by AI and blockchain. The company was founded by Shane B. McMahon on October 19, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

