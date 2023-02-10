Contrasting Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) and Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE)

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) and Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Reservoir Media has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Reservoir Media alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Reservoir Media and Allied Gaming & Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reservoir Media $107.84 million 4.34 $13.08 million $0.24 30.29 Allied Gaming & Entertainment $4.96 million 10.87 $62.87 million ($0.40) -3.45

Analyst Recommendations

Allied Gaming & Entertainment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Reservoir Media. Allied Gaming & Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reservoir Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Reservoir Media and Allied Gaming & Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reservoir Media 0 0 1 0 3.00 Allied Gaming & Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Reservoir Media currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.31%. Given Reservoir Media’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Reservoir Media is more favorable than Allied Gaming & Entertainment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.0% of Reservoir Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of Reservoir Media shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.9% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Reservoir Media and Allied Gaming & Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reservoir Media 14.09% 2.87% 1.47% Allied Gaming & Entertainment -217.60% -13.49% -12.60%

Summary

Reservoir Media beats Allied Gaming & Entertainment on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reservoir Media

(Get Rating)

Reservoir Media, Inc. operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Reservoir Media, Inc. is a subsidiary of Reservoir Holdings, Inc.

About Allied Gaming & Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. The Poker, Gaming & Entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, and online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT). The E-Sports segment provides multiplayer video game competitions through Allied Esports. The company was founded on May 9, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.