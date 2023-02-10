Critical Analysis: RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) & Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)

RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF – Get Rating) and Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for RESAAS Services and Workday, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RESAAS Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Workday 1 9 21 0 2.65

Workday has a consensus target price of $215.09, suggesting a potential upside of 13.34%. Given Workday’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Workday is more favorable than RESAAS Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

67.0% of Workday shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Workday shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

RESAAS Services has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Workday has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RESAAS Services and Workday’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RESAAS Services N/A N/A N/A Workday -5.29% -2.11% -0.86%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RESAAS Services and Workday’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RESAAS Services $450,000.00 30.89 -$2.26 million N/A N/A Workday $5.95 billion 8.20 $29.37 million ($1.24) -153.04

Workday has higher revenue and earnings than RESAAS Services.

Summary

Workday beats RESAAS Services on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RESAAS Services

(Get Rating)

RESAAS Services, Inc. is engaged in the provision of design, development, and commercialization of a cloud-based social business software platform for the real estate services industry. Its solutions include RealTimeMLS, which is a real-time listing solution and communication platform designed for real estate associations; and BrokerOS, which is an online communication hub that helps its agents open, read, and respond to the emails and messages. The company was founded by Thomas Rossiter and Adrian Barrett on June 4, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc. engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A. Duffield and Aneel Bhusri in March 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, CA.

