Reviewing GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA) & ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) and GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ImmunityBio and GreenLight Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunityBio $930,000.00 1,695.89 -$346.79 million N/A N/A GreenLight Biosciences N/A N/A -$15.06 million N/A N/A

GreenLight Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ImmunityBio.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunityBio 0 0 1 0 3.00 GreenLight Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ImmunityBio and GreenLight Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

ImmunityBio currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 128.43%. GreenLight Biosciences has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 391.21%. Given GreenLight Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GreenLight Biosciences is more favorable than ImmunityBio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.9% of ImmunityBio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of GreenLight Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 79.7% of ImmunityBio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of GreenLight Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ImmunityBio and GreenLight Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunityBio -71,743.44% N/A -104.67% GreenLight Biosciences N/A -195.71% -45.30%

Volatility and Risk

ImmunityBio has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GreenLight Biosciences has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GreenLight Biosciences beats ImmunityBio on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc. is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory. ImmunityBio was founded by Patrick Soon-Shiong in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About GreenLight Biosciences

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, a biotechnology company, manufactures and sells ribonucleic acid (RNA) products for human health and agriculture applications. Its products for human health include mRNA vaccines and therapeutics; and agricultural RNA products to protect honeybees and crops. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

