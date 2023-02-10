Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Price Target to GBX 830

Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 850 ($10.22) to GBX 830 ($9.98) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Tuesday.
Mattioli Woods Stock Performance
LON MTW opened at GBX 625 ($7.51) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 632.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 631.76. Mattioli Woods has a twelve month low of GBX 530 ($6.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 833 ($10.01). The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of £320.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,812.50.
Mattioli Woods Cuts Dividend
About Mattioli Woods
Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.
Recommended Stories
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for Mattioli Woods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattioli Woods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.