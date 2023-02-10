Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Price Target to GBX 830

Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 850 ($10.22) to GBX 830 ($9.98) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Mattioli Woods alerts:

Mattioli Woods Stock Performance

LON MTW opened at GBX 625 ($7.51) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 632.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 631.76. Mattioli Woods has a twelve month low of GBX 530 ($6.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 833 ($10.01). The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of £320.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,812.50.

Mattioli Woods Cuts Dividend

About Mattioli Woods

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. Mattioli Woods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 272.50%.

(Get Rating)

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mattioli Woods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattioli Woods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.