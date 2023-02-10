SLC Agrícola (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Lifted to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SLC Agrícola (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup lowered SLC Agrícola from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

SLC Agrícola Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SLCJY opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.72. SLC Agrícola has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $12.60.

SLC Agrícola Cuts Dividend

SLC Agrícola Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0434 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. SLC Agrícola’s payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

SLC Agricola SA engages in the production and trade of agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Production and Land Investments. The Agricultural Production segment engages in the cultivation of primarily cotton, soybean and corn. The Land Investments segment engages in the acquisition and development of land for agriculture.

