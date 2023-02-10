SLC Agrícola (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Lifted to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SLC Agrícola (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Citigroup lowered SLC Agrícola from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.
SLC Agrícola Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SLCJY opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.72. SLC Agrícola has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $12.60.
SLC Agrícola Cuts Dividend
SLC Agrícola Company Profile
SLC Agricola SA engages in the production and trade of agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Production and Land Investments. The Agricultural Production segment engages in the cultivation of primarily cotton, soybean and corn. The Land Investments segment engages in the acquisition and development of land for agriculture.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SLC Agrícola (SLCJY)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for SLC Agrícola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLC Agrícola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.