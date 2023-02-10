Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
Snam Stock Up 0.6 %
OTCMKTS SNMRY opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average is $9.64. Snam has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $11.96.
Snam Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.1287 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Snam’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.
About Snam
SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snam (SNMRY)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.