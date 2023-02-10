Taiyo Yuden (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Upgraded at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Taiyo Yuden (OTCMKTS:TYOYY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Taiyo Yuden from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Taiyo Yuden Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TYOYY opened at $132.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.73. Taiyo Yuden has a 52 week low of $99.29 and a 52 week high of $192.00.

Taiyo Yuden Company Profile

Taiyo Yuden Co, Ltd. engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components. Its products include ceramic capacitors, inductors, noise suppression components, multilayer ceramic devices, chip antennas, and wireless modules. The company was founded by Hikohachi Sato on March 23, 1950 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

