Royal Bank of Canada Cuts TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target to C$168.00

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$173.00 to C$168.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TMXXF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$153.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on TMX Group from C$164.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

TMX Group Stock Performance

TMXXF opened at $98.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.19 and a 200-day moving average of $99.75. TMX Group has a 12-month low of $91.11 and a 12-month high of $111.13.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Ltd. operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The firm provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. It operates through four segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics.

