Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target Raised to C$69.00

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TRRSF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of TRRSF stock opened at $29.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.79. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $34.64.

Trisura Group Ltd. is an international specialty insurance provider operating in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Canada, Trisura US, and Trisura International. The Trisura Canada segment consists of surety, risk solutions, and corporate insurance products underwritten in Canada.

