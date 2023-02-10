Contrasting CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) & Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Rating) and Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares CT Real Estate Investment Trust and Ladder Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CT Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Ladder Capital 23.35% 7.20% 1.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and Ladder Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CT Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Ladder Capital 0 1 2 0 2.67

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CT Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $17.60, suggesting a potential upside of 43.79%. Ladder Capital has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.61%. Given CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CT Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Ladder Capital.

59.1% of Ladder Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Ladder Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CT Real Estate Investment Trust and Ladder Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CT Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ladder Capital $357.85 million 3.78 $56.52 million $0.88 12.15

Ladder Capital has higher revenue and earnings than CT Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

Ladder Capital beats CT Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated and closed end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Financial Services, and CT REIT. The Retail segment consists of the businesses operated under CTC’s retail banners including Canadian Tire, SportChek, Mark’s, PartSource, Helly Hansen and Party City, and petroleum. The Financial Services segment offers financial and other ancillary products and services including triangle-branded consumer credit cards, in-store financing, insurance products, and retail and broker deposits. The company was founded on July 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Ladder Capital

(Get Rating)

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale. The Securities segment consists of all the company’s activities related to commercial real estate securities, as well as investments in commercial mortgage-backed securities, United States agency securities, corporate bonds, and equity securities. The Real Estate segment consists of net leased properties, office buildings, a mobile home community, a warehouse, a shopping center, and condominium units. The Corporate and Other segment represents the company’s investments in joint ventures, other asset management activities, and operating expenses. The company was founded by Pamela McCormack, Robert Perelman and Brian Harris in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.