Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Receives $153.85 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.62.

LEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lear from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $149.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Lear Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of LEA stock opened at $138.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.52. Lear has a twelve month low of $114.67 and a twelve month high of $176.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.04.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.57%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lear will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Lear’s payout ratio is 56.31%.

Insider Activity at Lear

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $917,948.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,972.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $2,927,685.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,839.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $917,948.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,972.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,670 shares of company stock worth $4,905,590 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lear

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEA. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Lear by 2,027.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 44.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Lear by 28.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 35.6% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

