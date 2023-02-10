Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNAGet Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.38.

Several research analysts recently commented on CVNA shares. Robert W. Baird cut Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. William Blair cut Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Carvana from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Argus cut Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $11.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.56. Carvana has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $163.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Daniel J. Gill acquired 133,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,460.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 263,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory B. Sullivan acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,392 shares in the company, valued at $173,920. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 133,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,460.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 263,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $603,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

