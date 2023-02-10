Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.56.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.
In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,947 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $762,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 56,270 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,532,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $1,238,397.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,088 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,465,988.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,129 shares of company stock valued at $11,409,938 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.
Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $45.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of -903.02, a P/E/G ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.77. Chewy has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $54.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.71.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.
