MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:MMMB opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39. MamaMancini’s has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $69.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.67 and a beta of 0.89.
MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.90 million. MamaMancini’s had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 9.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MamaMancini’s will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc engages in the marketing of specialty prepared, frozen, and refrigerated foods for sale in retailers. Its products include meatballs with Italian sauce, meatloaf, and Italian entrees as well as beef, turkey, chicken, and pork. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty and Daniel Mancini on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.
