MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

MamaMancini’s Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MMMB opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39. MamaMancini’s has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $69.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Get MamaMancini's alerts:

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.90 million. MamaMancini’s had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 9.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MamaMancini’s will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MamaMancini’s

MamaMancini’s Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MamaMancini’s during the first quarter worth $30,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MamaMancini’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MamaMancini’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in MamaMancini’s by 100.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 36,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MamaMancini’s during the third quarter worth about $103,000. 12.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc engages in the marketing of specialty prepared, frozen, and refrigerated foods for sale in retailers. Its products include meatballs with Italian sauce, meatloaf, and Italian entrees as well as beef, turkey, chicken, and pork. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty and Daniel Mancini on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MamaMancini's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MamaMancini's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.