Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LGRDY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Legrand from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €85.00 ($91.40) price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Legrand from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Legrand from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Legrand from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Legrand from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Legrand presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.14.

Legrand Stock Up 3.9 %

LGRDY stock opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.71. Legrand has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $20.54.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

