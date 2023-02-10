Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) PT Raised to C$5.20 at CIBC

Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$4.50 to C$5.20 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their target price on Karora Resources from C$7.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Karora Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KRRGF opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.83. Karora Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

Karora Resources Company Profile

Karora Resources, Inc is a mineral resource company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base metal and platinum group metal properties. Its gold producing operations are the Beta Hunt Mine and Higginsville. The company was founded on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

