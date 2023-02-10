Italgas (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Italgas (OTCMKTS:ITGGF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Italgas from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Italgas from €5.80 ($6.24) to €6.00 ($6.45) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of Italgas stock opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average is $5.77. Italgas has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $5.85.

Italgas S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of natural gas in Italy. It is involved in the transportation of gas through local pipeline networks from the delivery points at the reduction and measurement stations interconnected with the transport networks to the points of final delivery to households, enterprises, etc.

