Raymond James Trims First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Target Price to C$30.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FQVLF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.56.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.93. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $37.76.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

