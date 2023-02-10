Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target Raised to C$240.00 at National Bank Financial

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZFGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$238.00 to C$240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

IFCZF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James downgraded Intact Financial from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group downgraded Intact Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Monday.

Intact Financial stock opened at $143.58 on Tuesday. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $157.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.98.

Intact Financial Corp. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United Kingdom and International, and United States. The Canada segment consists of personal auto and properties, and commercial lines.

