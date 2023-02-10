Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) PT Raised to GBX 3,200 at UBS Group

Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.06) to GBX 3,200 ($38.47) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Greggs from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Greggs Price Performance

OTCMKTS GGGSF opened at $30.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.78. Greggs has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

