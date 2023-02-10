Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Given New C$1,200.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$1,100.00 to C$1,200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FRFHF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fairfax Financial from $725.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$995.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. CIBC upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$950.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Fairfax Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th.

FRFHF opened at $657.80 on Tuesday. Fairfax Financial has a 12 month low of $439.80 and a 12 month high of $678.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $608.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $541.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were issued a $10.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 18th. Fairfax Financial’s payout ratio is currently -321.54%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks.

