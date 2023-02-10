Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) PT Raised to C$35.00 at Desjardins

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.11.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

CBWBF stock opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $31.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.67.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of business and personal banking; specialized financing; comprehensive wealth management offerings; and trust services. The firm focuses on providing business banking services for small- and medium-sized companies. The company was founded by Charles R. Allard and Eugene Pechet on March 22, 1984 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.