Small Pharma’s (DMTTF) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Small Pharma (OTCMKTS:DMTTF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Small Pharma from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

OTCMKTS DMTTF opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. Small Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11.

Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-acting psychedelics with therapy for the treatment of mental health conditions. Its clinical program is N,N-dimethyltryptamine assisted therapy to treat major depressive disorder. The company's product includes SPL026 Placebo, which is in clinical Phase IIA for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

