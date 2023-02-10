Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for YETI Holdings, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of YETI in a research note issued on Monday, February 6th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for YETI’s current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for YETI’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $433.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.76 million. YETI had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 40.06%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on YETI. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on YETI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of YETI to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YETI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

NYSE:YETI opened at $41.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.38 and a 200-day moving average of $39.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. YETI has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $69.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in YETI by 1,304.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in YETI by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

