Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Increased by Analyst

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Woodward in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Woodward’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share.
Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $619.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.88 million. Woodward had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.
Woodward Stock Performance
Shares of WWD opened at $103.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.82. Woodward has a 12-month low of $79.26 and a 12-month high of $129.12.
Woodward Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Rajeev Bhalla purchased 484 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.06 per share, with a total value of $49,881.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 919 shares in the company, valued at $94,712.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company's stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WWD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Woodward by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after acquiring an additional 768,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Woodward by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,595,000 after acquiring an additional 621,559 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Woodward by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 580,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,519,000 after acquiring an additional 225,198 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Woodward by 2,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,049,000 after acquiring an additional 161,874 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Woodward during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,986,000. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.
About Woodward
Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.
