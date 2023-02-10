Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Kforce Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Kforce in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kforce’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kforce’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Kforce Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $58.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.30 and a 200-day moving average of $57.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.92. Kforce has a twelve month low of $49.35 and a twelve month high of $78.15.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $419.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.51 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

Kforce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

Institutional Trading of Kforce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 83.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 30.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

