Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sally Beauty in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sally Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $1.87 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $957.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.74 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 72.24%. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

Sally Beauty Stock Down 2.1 %

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SBH. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average is $13.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.30. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $18.88.

Institutional Trading of Sally Beauty

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 103,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 63,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 80,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period.

About Sally Beauty

(Get Rating)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.