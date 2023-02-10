Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $24.99 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Fairfax Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 6th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $24.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $24.96. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $115.42 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $130.34 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,100.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$995.00 to C$1,050.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Fairfax Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$800.00 to C$1,050.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$900.00 to C$1,000.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$950.00 to C$1,050.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1,008.33.

Fairfax Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

FFH stock opened at C$880.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$20.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.22. Fairfax Financial has a 52 week low of C$569.62 and a 52 week high of C$903.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$820.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$724.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.00.

In other Fairfax Financial news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.30 per share, with a total value of C$34,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at C$34,770. In other Fairfax Financial news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.30 per share, with a total value of C$34,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at C$34,770. Also, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 75 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$782.61, for a total value of C$58,695.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,051,827.84.

Fairfax Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th were given a dividend of $13.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $12.78. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.25%.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

