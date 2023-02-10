Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Decreased by Analyst

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2023

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRCGet Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Kilroy Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kilroy Realty’s current full-year earnings is $4.53 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on KRC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank lowered Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.07.

Kilroy Realty Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE KRC opened at $39.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.81. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $37.15 and a 12 month high of $79.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Institutional Trading of Kilroy Realty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRC. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty

(Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.