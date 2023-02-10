Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Decreased by Analyst

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Kilroy Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kilroy Realty’s current full-year earnings is $4.53 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on KRC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank lowered Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.07.

NYSE KRC opened at $39.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.81. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $37.15 and a 12 month high of $79.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRC. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

