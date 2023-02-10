Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens expects that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.32) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 133.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The firm had revenue of $36.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.51) EPS. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.6 %

Several other research firms also recently commented on DCPH. Guggenheim upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jonestrading raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.22.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $22.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.80. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 356.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,663,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861,642 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 125.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,959,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,161,000 after buying an additional 1,090,368 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,845,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,807 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,403,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,971,000 after acquiring an additional 699,071 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,250,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,200,000 after acquiring an additional 670,508 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc purchased 1,666,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,988.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,718,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,924,252. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 2,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $51,039.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at $928,081.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc bought 1,666,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,718,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,924,252. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

