Brokers Offer Predictions for CNA Financial Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CNA)

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CNA Financial in a report issued on Monday, February 6th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for CNA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

CNA Financial Price Performance

Shares of CNA stock opened at $44.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. CNA Financial has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.02.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNA Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,265,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 275,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,637,000 after acquiring an additional 19,867 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 823,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 21,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $883,174.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,080.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. It offers commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services, warranty, and claims administration. Its property and casualty operations consist of three segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International.

Recommended Stories

