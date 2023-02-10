Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($3.04) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Mirati Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($3.04) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mirati Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($13.50) per share.

MRTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Mirati Therapeutics to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.47.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $49.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.52. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.00. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $114.72.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.46) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $5.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.40% and a negative net margin of 6,253.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 351.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,797,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,022,000 after purchasing an additional 40,963 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 3,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $131,251.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,877 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,939.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $6,925,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,899 shares in the company, valued at $12,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 3,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $131,251.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,939.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,593 shares of company stock worth $8,465,677. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

