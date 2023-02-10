Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Price Target Raised to C$5.00

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Pi Financial from C$4.80 to C$5.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Jaguar Mining Price Performance

Shares of TSE:JAG opened at C$2.72 on Tuesday. Jaguar Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$2.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.99. The firm has a market cap of C$197.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63.

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$49.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$52.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jaguar Mining will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, Caeté Gold Mine Complex, and the Paciência Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

