onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for onsemi in a report released on Monday, February 6th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.21. The consensus estimate for onsemi’s current full-year earnings is $4.43 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for onsemi’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ON. Summit Insights upgraded shares of onsemi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.44.

Shares of ON opened at $84.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.75. onsemi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $87.55.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share.

onsemi declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ON. SBB Research Group LLC bought a new position in onsemi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in onsemi by 1,867.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 83,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 78,790 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in onsemi by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 450,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,092,000 after buying an additional 83,262 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in onsemi by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 254,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,871,000 after buying an additional 18,149 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in onsemi by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 641,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,008,000 after buying an additional 95,721 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

