DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) and Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Head-To-Head Review

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) and Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DS Smith and Air China’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DS Smith $9.84 billion 0.50 $380.38 million N/A N/A Air China $12.18 billion N/A -$2.58 billion ($7.65) -2.32

DS Smith has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Air China.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DS Smith 0 2 2 0 2.50 Air China 1 1 0 0 1.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DS Smith and Air China, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Risk & Volatility

DS Smith has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air China has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DS Smith and Air China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DS Smith N/A N/A N/A Air China -53.14% -65.19% -11.60%

Summary

DS Smith beats Air China on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of packaging solutions. It focuses on the manufacture of sustainable corrugated case materials and specialty papers, providing recycling and waste management services, and plastic packaging that is reusable and recyclable. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services. The company is also involved in the import and export trading activities; and provision of cabin, airline catering, air ticketing, human resources, aircraft overhaul and maintenance, and financial services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 746 passenger aircraft, including business jets. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Air China Limited is a subsidiary of China National Aviation Holding Corporation Limited.

