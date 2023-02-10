Head to Head Comparison: MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) & Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN)

Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN – Get Rating) and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Airborne Wireless Network and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Airborne Wireless Network alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A N/A MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. -0.59% 9.99% 7.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Airborne Wireless Network and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airborne Wireless Network 0 0 0 0 N/A MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 5 0 2.83

Volatility & Risk

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a consensus price target of $15.14, indicating a potential upside of 59.40%.

Airborne Wireless Network has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Airborne Wireless Network and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $777.64 million 1.03 -$8.90 million ($0.06) -158.33

Airborne Wireless Network has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V..

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.8% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. beats Airborne Wireless Network on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airborne Wireless Network

(Get Rating)

Airborne Wireless Network engages in developing, marketing, and licensing broadband airborne wireless network by linking aircraft in flight. It uses commercial aircraft as mini-satellites. The company was founded on January 5, 2011 and is headquartered in Simi Valley, CA.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

(Get Rating)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores. It serves high-income luxury consumers. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Munich, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Airborne Wireless Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airborne Wireless Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.