Contrasting UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) & Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY)

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) and UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and UMB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Industrial and Commercial Bank of China alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 0 0 0 0 N/A UMB Financial 0 3 1 0 2.25

UMB Financial has a consensus price target of $95.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.01%. Given UMB Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UMB Financial is more favorable than Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMB Financial has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and UMB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 25.88% 10.84% 0.95% UMB Financial 25.56% 16.33% 1.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and UMB Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industrial and Commercial Bank of China $206.52 billion 0.89 $53.99 billion $2.97 3.46 UMB Financial $1.69 billion 2.60 $431.68 million $8.87 10.25

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than UMB Financial. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UMB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.4% of UMB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of UMB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. UMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China pays out 24.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UMB Financial pays out 17.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. UMB Financial has increased its dividend for 20 consecutive years.

Summary

UMB Financial beats Industrial and Commercial Bank of China on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

(Get Rating)

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions. Its products and services include corporate loans, trade financing, deposit taking activities, corporate wealth management services, custody activities, and various corporate intermediary services. The Personal Banking segment provides financial products and services to individual customers. This segment's products and services comprise personal loans and cards, deposits, and personal wealth management and intermediary services. The Treasury Operations segment is involved in the money market transactions, investment securities, and foreign exchange transactions businesses, as well as in the holding of derivative positions. It also offers e-banking services, investment banking, financial leasing, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About UMB Financial

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services. The Institutional Banking segment is a combination of banking services, fund services, and asset management services provided to institutional clients. The Personal Banking segment combines consumer banking and wealth management services offered to clients and delivered through personal relationships and the firm’s bank branches, ATM network, and internet banking. The company was founded was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.