Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,549 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $15,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 30.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 142,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,055,000 after buying an additional 33,383 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.8% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 422.8% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

TRV stock opened at $187.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.98 and its 200 day moving average is $175.61. The firm has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.71.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 7,554 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.70, for a total value of $1,417,885.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,259.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total transaction of $379,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,774,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 7,554 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.70, for a total value of $1,417,885.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,259.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $7,366,508 in the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

