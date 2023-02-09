USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 2,774 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Yum China by 140.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 146,410 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Yum China by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Yum China by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the first quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Yum China by 5.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after purchasing an additional 20,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alice H. Wang sold 3,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $165,892.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,143.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Yum China news, insider Alice H. Wang sold 3,095 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $165,892.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,143.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $121,334.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at $456,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,569 shares of company stock worth $350,154 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on YUMC. TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

YUMC opened at $60.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $63.06.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

