USS Investment Management Ltd Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,179 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 259.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,020,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,033,000 after acquiring an additional 736,462 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 722.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,367,000 after acquiring an additional 665,100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 278.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 815,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,531,000 after acquiring an additional 600,034 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,257,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 586,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,365,000 after acquiring an additional 357,138 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:HIG opened at $76.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $79.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $554,337.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,891,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $554,337.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,891,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $931,284.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,167 shares in the company, valued at $983,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,893 shares of company stock worth $3,148,011 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Featured Stories

