The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 80,087 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $17,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 51.3% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 62,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $746,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $454,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $290,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,155,623.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies stock opened at $31.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.61. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.30 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 103.66%.

WMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.09.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

