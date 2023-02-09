Westpac Banking Corp Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 254.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Carrier Global by 119.6% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

NYSE CARR opened at $45.06 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $48.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.19.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 17.87%.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

