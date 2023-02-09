Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $2.22 Million Stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,334 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Envista were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Envista by 2.4% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Envista by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Envista by 16.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 363,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,935,000 after purchasing an additional 52,362 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Envista by 65.2% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 95,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 37,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Envista by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVST. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Envista stock opened at $40.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $31.67 and a 12-month high of $52.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.26 and its 200 day moving average is $35.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.43.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

