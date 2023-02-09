Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 439,701 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 148.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 735,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439,701 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in FOX were worth $20,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 20.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 328,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 55,049 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 1.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 150,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of FOX by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 94,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 18,184 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in FOX by 49.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in FOX by 10.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Up 4.4 %

FOX stock opened at $33.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average is $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.93. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.