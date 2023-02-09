Toronto Dominion Bank Has $15.89 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Prudential Financial worth $15,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,839,000 after purchasing an additional 356,957 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,276,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,535,000 after acquiring an additional 198,205 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,247,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,753,000 after purchasing an additional 103,853 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,840,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,698,000 after acquiring an additional 70,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,331,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,417,000 after purchasing an additional 46,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU opened at $104.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.46 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.64.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -121.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRU. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

