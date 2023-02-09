South Dakota Investment Council Decreases Stock Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,932 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 49,928 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,461 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 3.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,074 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 17.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.54.

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $1,185,212.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

AEO opened at $15.67 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.94. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.