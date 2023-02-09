Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,538 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $16,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 733,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,814,000 after acquiring an additional 96,197 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth $437,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 61.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.25.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Simon Property Group stock opened at $124.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.05. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $147.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 110.43%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

