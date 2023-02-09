California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,683 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $70,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth about $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $49,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $2,041,147.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,915.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 16,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.42, for a total value of $5,542,460.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,276,811.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $2,041,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,915.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,356 shares of company stock worth $8,271,992. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.46.

PH opened at $351.99 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $352.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $305.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.84.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.96%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

